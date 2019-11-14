W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

U.S Calls For Peaceful, Transparent Elections In Kogi, Bayelsa

Thursday, November 14th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S. government has called for a free and fair election in the upcoming gubernatorial eletions in Kogi and Bayelsa, stating that it would be paying close attentions to electoral offenders.

The call was made in a statement by the Public Affairs Department of the U.S Mission to Nigeria in Abuja.

According to the statement, the conduct of the upcoming bi-elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states was important not only for Nigeria, but for the African continent.

“The United States Government does not support any specific candidate or party in any Nigerian election.

“The United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself.  We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process.

“We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections”.

 

