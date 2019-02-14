W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

U.S. Senate Passes Border Security Bill

Posted by U.S./Canada, World News Thursday, February 14th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to avert another partial government shutdown with bipartisan spending legislation that funds new barriers for part of the U.S.-Mexico border, but not the $5.7 billion that President Donald Trump sought for a wall.

The Republican-led Senate backed the bill, which would provide over $300 billion for several government departments and agencies, 83-16. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is also expected to pass it.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47266

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/u-s-senate-passes-border-security-bill/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb – advertisement

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts