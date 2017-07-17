UAE Not Responsibility For Qatar’s News Agency Hacking –Minister

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied it was responsible for the alleged hacking of Qatar’s state news agency in May.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Monday that the media allegation was “untrue”.

Gargash reiterated that the UAE and five other Arab nations had not written to Fifa to demand that Qatar be stripped of the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

Reports quoted US intelligence officials as claiming that the UAE had orchestrated the posting of incendiary quotes attributed to Qatar’s Emir which he insisted were fabricated.

The incident has since provoked a diplomatic rift between Qatar and its neighbours.

Similarly, Swiss news network reported that a fake news story quoting Fifa President Gianni Infantino had been posted on a copycat website on Saturday.

Specifically, The Washington Post’s story quoted unnamed US intelligence officials as saying newly-analysed information confirmed that on 23 May senior members of the UAE government discussed a plan to hack Qatari state media sites.

