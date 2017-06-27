UBA Foundation Launches Read Africa in Liberia

Photo caption: Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, United Bank for Africa( UBA) Bola Atta flanked by pupils of C. William Brumskine elementary school, Monrovia, during a visit to the school as part of UBA foundations Read Africa, Initiative

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In pursuance of its mission to uplift the lives of the communities in which the United bank for Africa (Plc) operates, UBA Foundation’s initiative, Read Africa is visiting schools in African countries to encourage young children embrace the culture of reading.

Read Africa is an initiative of UBA Foundation geared at rekindling the dwindling reading culture amongst African youths. Conceived and introduced in 2011, by the Foundation, the project involves the provision of recommended Literature for junior and senior secondary school students across the African continent.

This year, the foundation has selected the book: The Fisherman by Chigozie Obioma as one of the books that will be distributed to children on the continent. The Fisherman is a tale of four brothers growing up in the 90’s in Akure, Nigeria and the secret that bound them together.

Acting CEO, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta visited the C. William Brumskine elementary school in Monrovia to introduce The Fishermen to a delightful group of young students with hopes and aspirations for the future. As she read passages of The Fishermen to the children, she told them: “We at UBA Foundation are eager to better the lives of people across the continent. I am here to tell you a bit about the importance of reading and how it can change your lives dramatically. Reading will encourage you to dream; it will broaden your knowledge, your vocabulary. You can read yourselves into very successful careers in the future’ she said.

United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc, Africa’s global bank, is committed to being a socially responsible company and role model for all businesses in Africa. UBA realises that there is a need for a social contract between the bank, the communities in which it operates, and its people. To this end, in 2006, United Bank for Africa became the first bank in Nigeria to institute a foundation, the UBA Foundation.

As the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the UBA Group, UBA Foundation is committed to the socio-economic betterment of communities across the African continent focusing on development in the areas of Environment, Education, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.

