UBA Revolutionises Mobile Payments with *919# Magic Banking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In line with its determination to dominate Africa’s mobile banking space with the introduction of cutting edge technology-driven products and services, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, leading African financial institution, has introduced a full-fledged banking platform, tagged UBA Magic Banking and enabled by dialling *919# within Nigeria.

The USSD code *919# enables customers to do a multitude of tasks such as: open UBA accounts, transfer funds to UBA and other banks, buy airtime, pay bills and access a mini statement.

Speaking about the product, the Bank’s Group Head, Consumer and Digital Banking, Dr. Adeyinka Adedeji stated: “Not only does this code work on all phone types, it is fast and convenient and does not require data on the phone to send money. It also allows a higher transaction limit of up to N1m per day with the UBA Secure Pass (formerly token)”

Dwelling on the specifics, Adedeji noted that to send money to a UBA account for example, the user should dial *919*3# from their phone number registered with UBA and follow the simple steps prompted by the phone. Also, by dialing *919*32#, the customer can send money to a UBA Prepaid Card and to other banks by dialing *919*4#. You can top up your airtime by dialing *919*Amount# and third party top-up can be done with *919*Phone number*Amount#. For a full range of services, a customer will dial *919#

The Group Managing Director, UBA Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka also noted that the introduction of the new products is in line with the Bank’s policy of democratising banking on the continent by reaching out to the unbanked through technology driven platforms that are simple, efficient and user friendly. “We are committed to innovating through products and services in the financial technology space that will ensure our customers have the best banking experience with all our service channels, and we have committed huge financial investments towards achieving this.”

