UCH Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says Makinde

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, April 19th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Gov. Seyi  Makinde revealed this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case; a doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan came back POSITIVE today.

“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced, So there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.” Makinde stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that total number of COVID-19 cases in Oyo to 16.

The state government said seven people infected with the virus have been discharged while one was transfered to Lagos./(NAN)

