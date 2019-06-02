W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

UCL: Liverpool Conquer Europe

Posted by Sports Sunday, June 2nd, 2019




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to win its sixth European title.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the second minute and substitute Divock Origi sealed the victory with a low shot from inside the area in the 88th, securing Liverpool the title a year after it lost the final to Real Madrid.

The triumph at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid gave Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp his first Champions League title after losing two previous finals — with Liverpool last year and with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Tottenham lost in its first-ever final appearance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said winning the Champions League is the “best night of our professional lives”.

“Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? I am so happy for the boys, all these people and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody,”

“It was an intense season with the most beautiful finish I ever could have imagined.” he said.

 

