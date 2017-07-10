Udom Emerges Interim Chairman of S/S, S/E Governors Forum, to Pursue Political, Regional Integration

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors of South -East and South-South geo political zones of Nigeria on Sunday night rose from a meeting, with a resolve to politically work together and pursue a regional reintegration.

The forum also appointed Akwa-Ibom state governor Udom Emmanuel as its interim chairman.

The governors said at the end of the meeting which took place at the Nike Lake Resort for several hours that they reviewed the state of Nigeria’s nation.

A short communique read to newsmen by its interim chairman and governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom, hinted that their next meeting will take place in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, South- South Nigeria on 27th, of August, 2017.

According to Udom,”after this all important meeting, during which we review the state of the nation, we resolved to politically work together as a people.

But African Examiner gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the ongoing agitation for Biafra by the Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB and calls for restructuring of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the South-East governors had two weeks ago, met with leadership of the Igbo umbrella body, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other leaders of thought from the region over some burning issues, including Biafra.

The meeting was attended by eight governors, one deputy governor; while two governors were conspicuously absent.

However, the host governor , Ifeanyi Ugwuqnyi of Enugu state, had in his welcome speech declared that no force or political intrigue can divide the South East and South South zones.

Present were, David Umahi of Ebonyi state and chairman of South East Governors Forum; his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Emmanuel Udom; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Imo, Rochas Okocha; Abia, Okezie Ikpazu and Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade.

Others are Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Bayelsa Seriake Dickson, and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, who represented his Governor, Willie Obiano.

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, were absent and didn’t send any representative.

Ugwuanyi, who described the meeting, which is the first in the current dispensation, as “the dawn of a new thinking that will lead to a mutual cooperation between the governments of South East and South South zones.”

Please follow and like us: