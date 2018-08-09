UEFA Shortlist Messi, Ronaldo, Salah For Best Forward Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – UEFA has shortlisted Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the best forwards who played in its Champions League last season.

The body announced Thursday that the nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last year’s UEFA Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.

It said Ronaldo, who won the award last year, topped the goalscoring charts with 15 goals in the competition as Real Madrid won a third consecutive European crown.

Egypt’s Salah led Liverpool’s remarkable run to the final with 10 goals and four assists, while FC Barcelona’s Messi netted six goals.

The best defender is sure to be from Real Madrid with their trio of Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane the only names shortlisted for the award.

Real Madrid’s duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will compete with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the midfielder award.

New Liverpool signing Alisson’s performances for AS Roma earned him a place on the goalkeeper shortlist.

He will compete for the honour with Real Madrid’s Costa Rica international Keylor Navas and Italian Gianluigi Buffon, who completed a switch from Juventus to Paris St Germain (PSG) last month.

UEFA said the winners will be announced during its 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on August 30, 2018.

Please follow and like us: