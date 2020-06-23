Ugandan President Disagrees with WHO Over COVID-19 Guidelines

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -President of Uganda, Yoweri Musveni, has lamented his frustration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), stressing that they are not gods and as such the organization should be modest as they set out guidelines to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The president who stated this when addressing Uganda on the latest efforts of his government to deal with the pandemic

He said: “While I am not like Trump who is fighting the World Health Organisation, I think it should be modest. We cannot be responsible for people that got infected from another country.”

African Examiner reports that the president had earlier directed the health ministry to deduct from the country’s tally, all positive tests from neighbouring countries but WHO had insisted that such cases should be recorded and treated in the territory or country where they are detected.