Uganda’s Museveni Seeks Re-election To Extend Rule To Four Decades

By Nwa Diokpa

President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, is seeking re-election and this would make him to rule the East African country for four decades.

Museveni’s party stated on Tuesday that the 75-year-old freedom fighter has collected papers seeking nomination as the ruling party’s candidate in next year’s presidential election.

“Yes, we can confirm he has picked nomination forms for our flagbearer position,” Rogers Mulindwa, spokesman for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), told Reuters.

No date has been fixed for the 2021 election but it is usually conducted in February and the strongest opposition presidential aspirant is 38-year-old pop star and lawmaker, Bobi Wine.

African Examiner reports that Museveni has been in power since 1986 and his tenure is only surpassed by Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang, who has ruled since 1979 and Cameroon’s Paul Biya, who has ruled since 1982.