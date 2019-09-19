Ugwuanyi Appoints Ekweremadu’s Brother, 10 Others As Commissioners

From Ignatius Okpara Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state governor, Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Tuesday forwarded the names of additional eleven commissioners designate to the State House of Assembly, for confirmation.

It would be recalled that he had about a week ago, presented eight commissioner nominees who were members of his first tenure in office cabinet to the Assembly

In a letter sent to the House by the Secretary to the state government SSG, Professor Simon Otuanya, which was read by the Speaker, Hon.Edward Ubosi, during a plenary, the governor appealed to them to screen and confirm the nominees to enable him constitute the executive council.

The nominees include, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu, who is a younger brother to the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Eweremadu.

Of the eleven commissioner nominees, two were members of the former cabinet. They are Prof. Uche Eze, Education and Melkitus Eze, Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice Ministry.

The Speaker, Ubosi directed the clerk of the House to ask the commissioner nominees to submit their resume on or before Wednesday as the House will commence their screening on Thursday.

