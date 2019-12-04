Ugwuanyi Dissolves LGA Chairmen in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

Enugu state governor, Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has dissolved all the Chairmen 17 Council Areas of the state, following the expiration of their 2-year tenure in office.

The development will give room for the appointment of caretaker committees to take charge of the Council areas until the conduct of local government elections in a few months’ time.

Governor, Ugwuanyi, had before now, gave the impression that his administration was ready for the conduct of the council polls.

He met with the out gone chairmen at the Enugu Government House during which he applauded them for serving the people at the grassroots effectively.

African Examiner recalls that the former council chiefs were sworn-in on December 4, 2017.

