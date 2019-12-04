W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ugwuanyi Dissolves LGA Chairmen in Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

Enugu state governor, Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has dissolved all the Chairmen 17 Council Areas of the state, following the expiration of their 2-year tenure in office.

The development will give room for the appointment of caretaker committees to take charge of the Council areas until the conduct of local government elections in a few months’ time.

Governor, Ugwuanyi, had before now, gave the impression that his administration was ready for the conduct of the council polls.

He met with the out gone chairmen at the Enugu Government House during which he applauded them for serving the people at the grassroots effectively.

African Examiner recalls that the former council chiefs were sworn-in on December 4, 2017.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50101

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

LATEST POSTS

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ugwuanyi-dissolves-lga-chairmen-in-enugu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts