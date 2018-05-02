Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Another Road Project Constructed By Peace Mass Transit Boss

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a month that, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, inaugurated a 2Km road project built at Amukwa community in Nsukka council Area of the state, by Chairman of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) company Limited, Evangelist Sam Maduka Onyishi, the governor has commissioned yet another 600 km road constructed in Enugu city by the business mogul.

Our Correspondent who was at the commissioning, reports that the asphalt road, which is named “Peace factory road” is located at Ezuth street at the Emene industrial layout, Enugu, the Enugu state capital, South East Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Onyishi, said “Your Excellency sir, we are gratified to be here today to inaugurate yet another road project, started and completed in record time, by Peace Mass transistor (PMT) limited , a business concern, that it has pleased God Almighty to place under my care from infancy .

The PMT boss, recalled that a similar road project was inaugurated at his “Amukwa , Nsukka ancestral home sometime in March this year.

According to him, “these are challenges we have undertaken, despite extremely difficult business times in out country

He said: “For purposes of history, Enugu is the birth place of PMT, and the people are our earliest stakeholders, who believed in us, stood by us, grew by us, and weaned us to the greater Nigeria, and ultimately, to the world at large.

“Therefore, whatever we can do to improve the life of our Enugu people,we shall not hesitate to do. Is it not said that charity begins at home?

“It is only natural, in our thinking that that the greater chunk of our charity works, our core social responsibility projects are undertaken in parts of Enugu, for the use and good of our people.

Onyisi, told the governor, that “the mustard seed which has become PMT, has grown into a virtual conglomerate with many industries and diverse products some of which wall be unveil in no distant time.

In his remarks, governor Ugwuanyi, had applauded the PMT chairman, for complimenting government efforts in providing critical infrastructure to the people .

He, however, urged other wealthy indigenes of the state to emulate Onyisi by coming home to invest in the state.

