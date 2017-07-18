Ugwuanyi Sets to Reshuffle Cabinet, Sends Names of 3 Commissioner Nominees to Enugu Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After several failed attempts, Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is now set to reshuffle his cabinet, as he has forwarded names of three commissioners designate to the members of Enugu State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.

The three commissioners designate are, Messrs Joseph Udeji, Robert Anikwe Ogbuagu as well as Hon. Donatus Ani.

African Examiner reports that Ugwuanyi, is the only governor in South- East Nigeria that has not reshuffled his cabinet since he became the governor May 29th, 2015.

Reacting to the governor’s letter signed by the secretary to the state government, SSG, Elder Gabriel Ajah, leader of the House, Hon. Okechukwu Ezeugwu urged his colleagues that consideration and confirmation of the nominees be put on hold till Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, who made this known during plenary on Tuesday, directed the Clerk of the House to inform the nominees to submit 25 copies of their curriculum vitae to enable them assess them before confirmation.

