W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ugwuanyi Sets to Reshuffle Cabinet, Sends Names of 3 Commissioner Nominees to Enugu Assembly

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After several failed attempts, Enugu state Governor,  Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is now set to reshuffle his cabinet, as he has  forwarded names of three commissioners  designate  to the members of Enugu State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.

The three commissioners designate are, Messrs Joseph Udeji, Robert Anikwe Ogbuagu as well as Hon. Donatus Ani.

African Examiner reports that Ugwuanyi, is the only governor in South- East Nigeria that has not reshuffled his cabinet since he became the governor May 29th, 2015.

Reacting to the governor’s letter signed  by the secretary to the state government, SSG, Elder Gabriel Ajah, leader of the House, Hon. Okechukwu Ezeugwu urged his colleagues that consideration and confirmation of the nominees be put on hold till Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, who made this known during plenary on Tuesday,  directed the Clerk of the House to inform the nominees to submit 25 copies of their curriculum vitae to enable them assess them before confirmation.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40127

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ugwuanyi-sets-to-reshuffle-cabinet-sends-names-of-3-commissioner-nominees-to-enugu-assembly/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

DIGITALPR WIRE – Press Releases



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts