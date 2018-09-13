Ugwuanyi to Aides: Promote Peace, Reconciliation in Your Electoral Wards

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State governor. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi has urged his Executive Assistants (EAs) in all the electoral wards of the state to assume the responsibility of promoting peace and reconciliation in their respective wards to ensure continuous delivery of democracy dividends to the people of the state.

He spoke Wednesday during an interactive meeting with them, emphasizing the importance his government attaches to them as his representatives at the grassroots, stressing that the position is sensitive and vital to the success of its rural development agenda.

He urged them to work assiduously towards sensitizing and enlightening the rural dwellers on the numerous programmes, policies and vision of his administration.

The governor who described the EAs as “political generals and commanders” in the rural areas, Gov. Ugwuanyi told the appointees to intensify efforts towards their responsibilities as the link between his administration and the rural dwellers, to guide and inform them of the workings of government.

Ugwuanyi while thanking the EAs for their selfless service, equally urged them to continue to work as a team and remain steadfast in the task ahead, noting that his administration is all-inclusive and grassroots-oriented and “we are all members of one family”.

Earlier, the EAs through their address presented by the State Coordinator, Samuel Ozougwu, appreciated God for using Gov. Ugwuanyi to accommodate them “as integral part of the machinery for the delivery of good governance to the people of Enugu State”.

They commended the governor for his uncommon leadership style anchored on peace and development, stating that he has redefined politics in the state and has “no boundary or segregates in his projects execution in the state”.

The enthusiastic appointees reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi of their absolute loyalty and support as his “foot soldiers and willing tools in his hands to continue with his good works in Enugu State”, promising to deliver on other responsibilities given to them.

“Our prayer is that God will nullify every counsel, plan, desire, expectations, imagination, device and activities of the enemy against you and Enugu State, in the name of Jesus, Amen”, they prayed.

