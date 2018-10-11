UK Appoints First Minister for Suicide Prevention

Photo: UK Prime Minister, Theresa May

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – British Prime Minister Mrs. Theresa May has appointed the health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price as the country’s pioneer UK’s Minister for Suicide Prevention.

The move according to a press release issued Thursday was taken in an effort to check the number of people taking their own lives.

The statement stated: “The appointment was made on Tuesday to mark the World Mental Health Day held on Wednesday a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.’’

The British government indicated that nearly 4,500 people take their own lives each year in England and suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 45.

The Prime Minister also announced other plans to tackle suicide problems in Britain.

May said: “New government funding up to 1.8 million pounds (about 2.4 million dollars) will be raised to “help ensure the charity can continue to provide immediate and lifesaving support to everyone who needs it, 24 hours daily.’’

The UK government also promised to train a million people in mental health awareness; publish a “State of the Nation” report annually starting from 2019, and provide tools to help schools measure their students’ mental wellbeing.

“We can end the stigma that has forced too many to suffer in silence.

“We can prevent the tragedy of suicide taking too many lives, and we can give the mental wellbeing of our children the priority it so profoundly deserves,” the Prime Minister tweeted on her official Twitter account. (NAN)

Please follow and like us: