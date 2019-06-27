Ultra Modern Safety Training Centre Commissioned in Delta

From Ignatius Okpara, Warri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly established indigenous ultra-modern state of the Art Opeans safety training Centre Warri, Delta state, South-South Nigeria, has been officially inaugurated by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, with a charge on the company to always make international best practices its watchword.

Unveiling the centre Wednesday at a colourful ceremony, the Naval Chief, expressed satisfaction with the professional manner the foremost safety training firm in Nigeria with headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has been conducting its services over the years, positing that extending its tentacle to Warri, “was a right step in the right direction.

Represented by the Commanding officer Forward Operations Base, Escravos, Captain S.M Tasiu, the Naval boss, charged the company to endeavour to always carry out its services in line with global best practices, adding that by so doing, “one day, Opeans will become a world safety training firm.

He also expressed satisfaction with the long standing relationship between the company and Nigerian Navy, stressing that the training services the security organization has received from Opeans over the years had been fantastic, as it has gone a long way in improving the capacity of the trained officers and men tremendously.

“May I congratulate Opeans management for achieving this feat of opening yet another training centre here in Warri, I want to say that it is a right step, in the right direction, and I have no doubt in my mind that one day, the company will become a world safety training centre.

Welcoming guest earlier to the event, Executive Director of the company, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said “we have gathered here today to mark a significance achievement in the life of Opeans Nigeria limited after 30 years of service delivery as a foremost safety consultancy firm in Nigeria.

“Opeans safety training centre Warri is the first of its kind in this region. It was purposefully developed to deliver world class safety training experience to men and women in the oil and gas industry, Maritime, Sea fearers, Military, and Para- military organizations.

According Nwoye, who is also the Enugu state chairman of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, “our Helicopter underwater Escape training module is designed and manufactured by Safetech, an European front line underwater safety equipment expert, adding that the HUET module has the capacity of simulating with near real – life accuracy helicopter crash in body of water, such as river, sea or lake.

He further explained that the module is designed to accommodate four passengers and a pilot. It is equipped with 4-point belt and safety emergency release burtons, pointing out that it is also designed to self – retract in the event of serious emergency to prevent death or serious bodily injuries

Nwoye, who demonstrated before the guest how most of the hi-tech facilities are used, informed the audience that ” Opeans have equally partnered with Secuma, a front line water sports safety expert to produce the best economically fitted and shock absorber sports helmet known to mankind. Additionally, Secuma, produced the inflatable lifejackets in use in our training centre.

The Executive Director, had expressed appreciation to various organization and stakeholders in the oil and gas sector for their continuous patronage, particularly the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air force, as well as the Department for Petroleum Resources, DPR for its professional manner of discharging its regulatory assignment, stating that “indeed, you all are part of today’s success story in Opeans.

“May i also doff my hat for my brother, my friend, our chairman, Board of Directors, His Royal Highness, Igwe Charles E. Nwoye, who founded this company in 1988 and gave us the platform to lunch training centre to the 21st century.

In a brief remark, DPR Director, Mr. Mordecai Ladan who was also the chief guest of honour at the event, represented by a senior officer in the organization, Engineer Sabiu Barau, urged Opeans management to continue as always adhere to laid down procedures in discharging its services.

He said the federal government takes issue of safety of its citizen, including their places of work very seriously, hence the organization is always strict in terms of accreditation of safety training centres as Opeans.

Ladan, disclosed that the opening of the Opeans Warri, centre has brought the number of such accredited and approved safety training centres in Nigeria to 10, appealing to the Dr. Nwoye led management to continue to maintain its high standard.

Our Correspondent who covered the ceremony reports that the event was attended by key stakeholders in the oil and gas sectors across the country, chairman, Board of Directors Opeans limited, Igwe Charles Nwoye, military and para military officers, chairmen of APC in Edo, Balyelsa and Delta states, captains of industry, among others.

