Umahi Berates Ethiopian, Emirates Airlines for Using Sub-standard Planes in Nigeria

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi, state governor, chief Dave Nweze Umahi, has berated operators of Ethiopian and Emirate Airlines over alleged use of sub-standard aircrafts in Nigeria.

He accused owners of the foreign airlines of using only aircraft’s that are not in proper condition in Nigerian air space.

Umahi, who is also chairman of South- East governor’s forum, stated this Wednesday, when a delegation of Ethiopian Airlines officials, visited him in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

He complained bitterly about the quality of Ethiopian Airlines planes servicing Nigeria, saying “Ethiopian Airlines send sub-standard aircraft to the country, especially the ones sent to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“But when one gets to Ethiopia, the person flies on planes of higher standards. You should seriously deliberate with your management on this issue” he told the visitors.

“I have also complained about Emirates Airlines on such issues as one flies on more beautiful airplanes on getting to Dubai.

“I will not allow such situations if I were Nigeria’s president because we have to be treated like citizens of other countries by the airlines.”

He also frowned about the lengthy time passengers spend waiting to board Ethiopian Airline flights in Nigeria.

“I am the chairman of the South East Governors Forum and I’m not happy that no Ebonyi citizen works with the airline.

“We cannot patronize you if you do not patronize us as the Enugu centre is for the entire states in the South East zone.” he declared.

Umahi suggested that the airline should dedicate flights that would fly through Enugu to Abuja and Lagos, especially those that would fly in the evenings.

“The route to Lagos and Abuja from Enugu is viable and such flights can take passengers to those places by 4 p.m. and bring back those who want to return to Enugu by 5.p.m.

He revealed to the visitors that plans are afoot by the State Government to build an airport next year.

According to him, “the State Government’s business consultants would also liaise with you to assist government officials, who intend travelling, to obtain discounted tickets.”

