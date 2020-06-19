Umahi Shuts Down Ebonyi Courts, Announces COVID-19 First Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely few weeks after Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, ordered immediate shutting down of various government offices, as part of measures to check spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the state, he has extended same order to the judiciary.

All courts in the state, according to him, are to be shut down with immediate effect.

The governor handed down the directive on Friday in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi state capital, in a statewide broadcast, during which he equally announced that the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death, describing the development as regrettable and saddening.

The governor, however, ordered all workers of the state Judiciary to go for COVID-19 testing with immediate effect.

Ebonyi state recorded a total of 72 new cases of the pandemic currently ravaging the whole world.