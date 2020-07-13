Umahi Suspends Ebonyi Auditor General Over Poor Performance

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dissatisfied with the performance of the state Auditor General, Mr. Innocent Nweda, since assumption of office, Ebony state Governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi, has announced his immediate suspension from office.

African Examiner reports that the suspension hammer also fell on the Auditor General in charge of Local Government Council Areas in the State, Mr. George Ukpai.

The development was made known Monday via a press statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital by Secretary to Ebonyi state government, (SSG) Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

According to the statement, the former government officials were said to have failed in the discharge of their duties, including alleged inability to prepare and produce the annual audited accounts of the State and Local governments.

The release, however, directed Nweda to hand over to the next most senior officer in rank, while one Dr U. A. Udu should take over as Acting Auditor General for local government until further notice.

“All handover and takeover should be concluded before the close of work on Monday 13 July 2020.” the statement reads