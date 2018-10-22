W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

UN Chief Outraged by Killing of Civilians By Armed Groups In DRC

Posted by South Africa, Southern Africa Monday, October 22nd, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is outraged by the continued killing and abduction of civilians by armed groups in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), his spokesman said on Monday.

Guterres condemned Saturday’s killing of at least 11 civilians, including one boy, as well as the injury and abduction of several more during an attack on a town on the outskirts of Beni, said Farhan Haq, the spokesman, in a statement.

The UN chief is also deeply troubled by reports that on Friday two Congolese health workers helping to combat the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu were killed in Butembo when armed militia attacked the Congolese army unit to which they were attached.

Guterres calls on all armed groups to immediately cease attacks against civilians and ensure humanitarian access to populations in need, said the statement. (/NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46319

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/un-chief-outraged-by-killing-of-civilians-by-armed-groups-in-drc/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts