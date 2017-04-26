Uncertainty Over Buhari’s Health, Fails to Attend another FEC Meeting; now to Work from Home

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As President Buhari failed to attend yet another weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the President was absent the meeting because he has opted to work from home.

African Examiner gathered that the president who has been battling with an unknown illness may be seriously sick to do his job as Vice President Osinbajo now performs the president’s public functions.

Briefing newsmen on wednesday at the end of the FEC meeting, Alh. Lai Mohammed announced that the president needed to rest and would now work from home.

According to him, the President has already called for files requiring his attention to be moved to his official residence.

“We just concluded the Federal Executive Council meeting, I’m sure you noticed that the President was not there. He was not there because he asked that he be allowed to rest and asked the vice president to preside.

“And he will be working from home. He has asked all his files to be taken to him in the house. He will be working from home.” the minister stated.

Also, last week when the president did not attend the FEC, the minister said he was absent from the meeting because he needed to rest and has asked the Vice President to preside over the meeting.

