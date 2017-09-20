W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

UNGA 72: Trump Declares North Korea, Iran As ”Rogue Nations”

Posted by Featured, Latest News, U.S./Canada, World News Wednesday, September 20th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump has declared North Korea and Iran as ”rogue Nations”, warning them against attempt to launch threat.

Trump made the declaration Tuesday in his speech at the ongoing General Debate of the 72nd Session of the United Nation General Assembly in NewYork.

President Muhammadu Buhari is also billed to address the Assembly today.  

Meanwhile, the Presidency late Monday warned the public to be wary of a fake speech purportedly meant to be President Buhari’s address.

The alarm was made in a tweet from Mr. President’s handle. The tweet hinted that the ”fake speech” has gone viral on social media.  

