Uniform Controversy: NCS Boss, Col Ali Dares Senate, Won’t Attend rescheduled Meeting

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following a pending suit on the matter, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd.) disclosed Tuesday that he will not appear before the Senate Wednesday.

Last Thursday the meeting was as being rescheduled for not wearing full customs uniform as directed by senators.

The retired Military officer upon a summon was at the upper chamber last week to answer questions relating to tariffs on importation of old vehicles and other enforcement by NCS officials, but he was not given audience as the lawmakers ordered he must appear in uniform.

While fielding questions from the State House correspondents after observing prayer inside the mosque in the Presidential Villa Abuja, replied that his appearance before the Senate has been overtaken by events, specifying that the session would amount to subjudice as there is a case on (uniform wearing) is presently before a court.

The NCS boss clarified that he had received his writ of summons from the case instituted by a concerned individual, joining him and the senate on the uniform issue.

Col. Ali also confirmed that writ of summons directed that the status quo should remain ante – which he explained implied that nobody should take any action on the matter until the court makes a pronouncement.

He declared that he did not want to comment on the issue, so as not to be held for contempt of court.

Col. Ali has refused to wear a customs uniform since he was appointed as the Comptroller-General citing his status as former military officer. Senators however disagreed him saying whoever appointed as customs boss must wear uniforms as specified by law.

Please follow and like us: