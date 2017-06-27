UNIMAID Digs Trenches Around Campus to Prevent Further Boko Haram Attacks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reports say the authorities of the University of Maiduguri have started building a 27 kilometer trench around the school to prevent the unending Boko Haram attack on the school.

The trenches are expected to make it impossible for the Boko Haram militants to drive or walk on foot to the school to commit their deadly attack.

Borno state governor Kashim Shettima is said to be financing the trench and has asked the Nigerian government for money to fund the barrier.

BBC says the Governor is also releasing money to pay allowances to security officers drawn from local vigilante groups, who are working with the police to patrol the area.

The governor said that while the university was a federal institution, it was the Borno state government’s responsibility to stop the militants from achieving their aim of forcing the university’s closure.

Recall that on Sunday three suicide bombers attacked the university killing themselves and a security guard.

Nigerian police say that in the first attack on Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the grounds of Maiduguri’s university, killing a female security guard.

Minutes later, four female suicide bombers then attacked two villages just outside the city, killing 12 people.

