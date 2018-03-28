Unity Crucial to Nigeria Development, Says Bayelsa Commissioner

…Says Bayelsa Home to all Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians must embrace peaceful co-existence and promote unity in order to achieve national integration and faster pace of development.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Daniel Iworiso-Markson gave the advice when the leadership of the Supreme Council for Non-Indigenes in Bayelsa State paid him a courtesy call at the Information House, Ovom, Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Iworiso-Markson said the high turnout of quality projects in the state in the last six years is indicative of forward looking leadership style of Governor Seriake Dickson who understands the strong link between migration of people of different cultures and exposure into a young state, like Bayelsa, in dire need of development.

The Information Commissioner said this explains why the state government considers every resident as citizen who should enjoy equal right and fulfill obligation of taxation and contribute their quota to the social economic well-being of the state.

He explained that the state government is blind to tribal or ethnic consideration in appointing its officers saying the only yardstick for the appointment of several non-indigenes by Governor Seriake Dickson into position of trust was competence and the value individuals could bring to the table.

He commended members of the Supreme Council for Non-Indigenes in the state for the role they have being playing and urged their continuous support for the restoration government.

While congratulating the Council for the peaceful conduct of its election, he assured them of Government support in meeting the objectives of the organization.

Earlier, the President General Supreme Council for Non-Indigenes, Alh. Ade Bakare commended the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Iworiso-Markson for the professional way he has managed government’s image since assumption of duty in the ministry.

Ade Bakare said Iworiso Markson has turned the state to a big show that everyone is compelled to watch, saying Bayelsa is now out of twilight and secured a permanent seat in the limelight.

The President General also commended Governor Seriake Dickson’s urbane leadership style which he said has opened up the state in all frontiers thus ensuring business and economic posterity of the state.

He said Governor Dickson’s investment in education is a portrayal of a leader who understands that education is the only worthwhile legacy a nation can bequeath its citizen and that knowledge will drive the state to prosperity.

He also thanked the Governor for appointing nine members of the organization as Special Assistants and assured him of their unflinching support.

Highlight of the occasion was the conferment of Hon. Iworiso Markson with the patron-ship of the Supreme Council of Non-Indigenes with a promise to perform the formal investiture at a later date.

