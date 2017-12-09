W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

“Unity List” Emerges at PDP Convention As Dokpesi Kicks

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, December 9th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party National Convention which is still underway in Abuja has taken a new dimension as a list allegedly endorsed by some party’s Governors has emerged.

The list which surfaced Saturday evening at the Eagle Square, venue of the National meeting of the party was titled: ”Unity List”.

According to reports, the strange list which projects Prince Uche Secondus as the consensus incoming PDP National Chairman was said to have been approved by 11 Governors.   

Since the take-off of the Convention on (Friday), four Chairmanship candidates have withdrawn from the contest.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants for the post of national chairmanship, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has protested the compilation of the Unity even as he stepped down from the race.

Another aspirant, Chief Bode George also stepped down staying some governors have hijacked the process.

 

