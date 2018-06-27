University Final Year Student, Lover Found Dead in Hostel Room

From Ignatius Okpara

IMO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There is confusion in the Imo State University IMSU Owerri, South- East Nigeria as dead bodies of a final year student, Blessing Amam and that of her boyfriend, Emeka in her hostel room in Umudagu-Mbieri, Mbaitoli council Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer PPRO of the State Police Command Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident to newsmen Tuesday, said the corpses were found on Monday.

According to him, the deceased female student was a final year student in the Department of Theatre Arts and who was expected to graduate in August this year.

A source said neighbours got to know about the incident when “the students came back from school and started inhaling very offensive smell and on inquiry, it was discovered that it was from Blessing Amam’s room.

“Her flat mates called her but she did not respond. The door was forcefully opened and behold, Blessing and her lover were found dead’’.

“There were blood stains and marks on their bodies. Blood equally gushed out from their mouths and nostrils.” confirmed the source.

The Police Spokesman stated “It is a case of sudden and unnatural death. The Commissioner of Police has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“On receipt of the information, our men at Mbieri division rushed to the scene of the incident.

“The necessary information that aid investigation process has been collected but we call on the members of the public that have pieces of information that will help us unravel the circumstances that led to the death to please come forward’’.

