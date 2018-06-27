W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

University Final Year Student, Lover Found Dead in Hostel Room

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara

IMO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There is confusion in the Imo State University IMSU Owerri, South- East Nigeria as dead bodies of a final year student, Blessing Amam and that of her boyfriend, Emeka in her hostel room in Umudagu-Mbieri, Mbaitoli council Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer PPRO of the State Police Command Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident to newsmen Tuesday, said the corpses were found on Monday.

According to him, the deceased female student was a final year student in the Department of Theatre Arts and who was expected to graduate in August this year.

A source said neighbours got to know about the incident when “the students came back from school and started inhaling very offensive smell and on inquiry, it was discovered that it was from Blessing Amam’s room.

“Her flat mates called her but she did not respond. The door was forcefully opened and behold, Blessing and her lover were found dead’’.

“There were blood stains and marks on their bodies. Blood equally gushed out from their mouths and nostrils.” confirmed the source.

The Police Spokesman stated “It is a case of sudden and unnatural death. The Commissioner of Police has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“On receipt of the information, our men at Mbieri division rushed to the scene of the incident.

“The necessary information that aid investigation process has been collected but we call on the members of the public that have pieces of information that will help us unravel the circumstances that led to the death to please come forward’’.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44659

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/university-final-year-student-lover-found-dead-in-hostel-room/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts