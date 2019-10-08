University Of Ghana Denies Sex For Grades Among Lecturers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Ghana, one of the most prestigious universities in the West African country, has refuted an alleged sex scandal.

According to the university, there is no evidence showing that some lecturers have slept with students to give them better grades.

This came after two of the university’s profound lecturers, Ransford Gyampo and Paul Kwame Butakor, were accused of Sex for Grades.

Chairperson of the anti-sexual harassment committee of the university, Margaret Amoakohene, said in an interview that she disagrees with the sex for grades tag.

The university said the misconduct allegations leveled against its lecturers were extremely disturbing,.

She added that the university had a pro-active policy on sexual harassment and was committed to rooting out the problem from the University of Ghana.

President of the university’s Students Representative Council, Isaac Agyeman, also advised students who may have fallen victims to such demands from lecturers to cooperate with any interrogation that may come if the need arises.(/NAN)

Please follow and like us: