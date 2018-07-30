Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 15 People in Zamfara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, has said that 15 persons were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Rikiji told newsmen in Gusau on Sunday that there is need for the government to urgently tackle the security challenges of the state.

His words: “As I said yesterday in Zurmi the issue of insecurity in this state require general study system review to tackle the prolonged security challenges facing the state.

“Security agencies should do more and more to deploy enough security personnel in Zamfara; we need permanent security stations in the affected area.

“We thank the immediate intervention of the Federal Government to this issue. As I am speaking now the troops, security personnel, have been deployed to the affected areas in Zurmi.

“They have started restoring normalcy in the area. We appeal to the people of the area to remain calm as government in collaboration with security agencies is working to maintain peace and stability in the areas.’’

