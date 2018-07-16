Unknown Gunmen Murder Couple in Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police command has confirmed the murder of a husband and wife at Umuota village Obosi, In demili North Council Area of the State at the weekend by unknown gunmen.

Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, who confirmed the barbaric act to newsmen in Awka , said his office has been briefed on the ugly incident.

He stated that the Command has spread its drag net with a view to apprehending perpetrators of the crime, just as he appealed to members of the public to assist the police with useful information that would help it clamp down on those behind the unholy act.

African Examiner gathered that the assailants operated freely without the intervention of either the police or the local vigilance group at the scene of the murder which is just few meters to the Palace of the Traditional Ruler of the area, His Majesty, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Obosi).

According to sources, the deceased couple, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ifekandu, had gone to bed after taken their dinner, when their killers invaded their apartment and shot them dead.

It was learnt that no other tenants living in the compound was attacked by the gunmen, apart from the late Ifekandu and wife, a development that made neighbours and the police to suspect that the incident which took place late in the night ,may be a case of premeditated murder, as no cash was removed from the deceased apartment.

