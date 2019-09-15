UNN College Of Medicine to Honour Ngige, Odili, Nnamani, Nwodo, First Bank, Others

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The College of Medicine, University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka, says it has concluded plans for the recognition of some of its Alumni and friends who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour, such as Minister of Labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Ex- governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, First Bank, among others.

It disclosed that they will be honoured during her maiden distinguished Alumni lecture, scheduled for Thursday 19th September 2019, at its location in Ituku – Ozalla, Enugu state, South- East Nigeria campus, saying it “will afford us the opportunity to appreciate, celebrate, recognize and further engage our Alumni and friends who have been of support to us and distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

Briefing newsmen weekend in Enugu on the event, provost of the college, Professor Uchenna Nwagha, said aside receiving “governance and personality” of the year award, the former Rivers State governor, Dr. Odili, will deliver the distinguished Alumni lecture.

Other recipients includes, chairman of the ceremony and South- east, Commissioner, police ,service Commission PSC), Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Offo, Business mogul, Engr. Arthur Eze, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson group of company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, a USA based Nigerian forensic Pathologist, Professor Benneth Omalu, former Nigeria’s Minister of information, late professor Dora Akuyili, will receive a posthumous award” he revealed.

According to Professor Nwagha, First Bank PLC, will be receiving Corporate social Excellence award, adding that “we took over the mantle of leadership of the college one year ago. On assumption of duty, we realized the enormity of scarcity of government resources, and we decided to make the best out of the situation we found ourselves.

“Consequently, we decided to focus on three major areas to boost the College and restore the dignity of man as well as fulfill the dreams of the founding fathers of the university

“In the field of teaching and research, we have reached an advanced stage of establishing a K-smart Test Edge® Computer Test Platform, which deploys a 3D imaging that integrates intuitive coloured graphics and animations for medical pictures and procedures for teaching and evaluation of medical students.

“We have also established a functional research management office and have submitted several National Institute of Health (NIH) grant requests. In no distant time, we shall begin to reap the fruits of our labour.

The provost added that: “other area of focus is in entrepreneurship and in that regard, we have established the College of Medicine Ventures Limited saddled with the responsibility of engaging in business concerns to improve the revenue of the college. The enterprise is still at the teething stage, but we are hopeful of a bountiful harvest.

“Our Alumni and Friends have contributed immensely to the growth and governance of the College of Medicine. The renovation of hostels, provision of solar power, renovation of lecture halls, donation of buses/generators/operational vehicles, scholarships and endowments are to mention but a few of some of the massive intervention by our Dear Alumni and Friends.

“To this effect; we decided to institute an annual Distinguished Alumni Lecture and Awards. This event will afford us the opportunity to appreciate, celebrate, recognize and further engage our Alumni and Friends, who have been of support to us/distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

He hinted that the event which will take place at the Faculty of Medical Sciences Lecture Auditorium, College of Medicine, Ituku- Ozalla, will begin by 11.00am, and the host will be Professor Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while the Chief Host, is Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

