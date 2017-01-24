UNN Confers Honourary Doctorate Degree On Pastor Adeboye As 94 Bag 1st Class

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

‎ ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN,is set to confer a honourary doctorate degree on the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, just as 94 graduating students of the institution are to bag first class degree.

Prof. Benjamin Ozumba,Vice Chancellor of the University, who disclosed this at a press briefing as part of activities lined up to mark the 46th convocation of the ivory tower, said a total of 12,448 students would also bag various degrees.

The UNN helmsman, hinted that 10,425 students would be for first degrees, diploma and certificates, while 2,023 will be for post graduate diploma, masters degree and doctors of Philosophy degrees.

However, a breakdown of the degrees indicates that 94 got 1st class honours; 3,098, 2nd class Upper; 5,145, 2nd class Lower; 1,653, 3rd class; Pass 121; unclassified 314 and diploma, 93.

The VC, explained that in keeping with the tradition of UNN, Adeboye and two other prominent Nigerians would be conferred with honourary doctorate degrees.

The recipients are, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa and Engineer John Obinna Chukwu.

According to Ozumba who expressed joy at the UNN’s position in the 2016 WEBOMETRICS ranking of universities, declared that the premier university would continue to remain at the top among Nigerian universities.

He noted that, UNN had maintained the enviable position for three consecutive times.

His words: “Having retained that enviable position consecutively for three rankings, we now consider it our birthright to remain at the top and we are not ready to abdicate that position anytime soon.

“Our gaze is now fixed on the number one position in Africa and we are upbeat about it,” Ozumba declared.

The UNN chief, had during the briefing emphasized that staff welfare was uppermost in his administration, saying that they ensured that the university workers were paid their salaries promptly as well as promoted in due course.

‎

“It may interest you to know that within the past two years, over 75 senior lecturers have been promoted to professors. This is unprecedented,” Ozumba boasted.

