UPDATE: FG Sets Up Committee to Probe Abduction of Dapchi School Girls

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has set up a 12-member committee to unravel circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State, following the attack on the school by insurgents on February 19, 2018.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the committee was convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Alhaji Mohammed in a statement issued in Abuja Tuesday informed that the Committee, which will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major General, comprises one senior Provost each from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA); Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); two representatives of the Yobe State Government and a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He indicated that the terms of reference of the Committee include: ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the girls, confirming the presence, composition, scale and disposition of security emplaced in Dapchi as well as in GGSTC before the incident and suggesting measures that ”can lead to the location and rescue of the girls”.

The panel, Alhaji Mohammed added was expected to submit its report by March 15, 2018. He said it was also saddled with the task of recommending measures to prevent future occurrence.

government Spokesman is to be inaugurated tomorrow Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nigerian government reeled out the details of the missing school girls, indicating their names; ages and classes.

