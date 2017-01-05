(UPDATED) Newly Found Abducted Chibok Girl Discovered During Arrested Terrorists Investigation

By Mustapha Abdul Salaam

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has confirmed that the new abducted Chibok girl Rakiya Abubkar was found by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, who had promised earlier to give details about the newly found school girl informed Thursday that preliminary investigation showed that the girl is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

‘’She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists’’ the Army publicist stated.

Brig Usman further said Rakiya Abubakar was presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.

The girl as reported earlier was rescued in the Alargano forest with a six month-old baby. She is the 29th found out of over 200 abducted, in their school over two years ago.

