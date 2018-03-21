UPDATED: Nigerian Government Confirms Release Of 76 Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Boko Haram Insurgent group has returned 76 of the 110 abducted dapchi schoolgirls, the Nigerian government confirmed on Wednesday.

The girls were reportedly returned Wednesday in six vehicles to the dapchi community at around 3:00 am Nigerian time.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the release was unconditional with the help of some friends of the country even as he explained that the 76 are those who have been documented and counted so far,

His words: “For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the preferred option.

“Within the period when the girls were being brought back, (an) operational pause was observed in certain areas to ensure free passage and also that lives were not lost.”

Aisha Alhaji Deri, a 16-year-old student who was among those kidnapped told reporters they were not mistreated during their time in captivity.

She said “They brought us back this morning, dropped us outside the motor park and said we should all go home and not go to the military because they will claim to have rescued us.”

According to her, five girls died enroute at the time they were kidnapped.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said last week the government chose negotiation rather than force to ensure the safe returns of the girls.

Meanwhile, a government Delegation comprising Ministers of Information and Culture; Interior as well as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs are on their way to Maiduguri to meet with the freed schoolgirls.

Just in: The government just updated that the number of girls accounted for has now increased from 76 to 101.

Please follow and like us: