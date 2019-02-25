Upset as Saraki Won’t Return to NASS, Loses Senatorial Seat to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Senate President and former Kwara State Governor Bukola Saraki has become the first major causality in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) polls.

Saraki of the opposition PDP lost in the four LGAs that make up the North central State senatorial zone to Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the ruling APC.

According to the official results released by the INEC late Sunday, in Ilorin south LGA, Dr. Oloriegbe recorded a total of 26,331 votes as against Saraki who polled13, 013 votes. In Ilorin West LGA, the winner polled 51,531 votes to Saraki’s 30,075 votes.

Similarly, in Ilorin East, the APC candidate scored a total of 30,014 votes while Saraki recorded

14,654; while in Asa LGA, Oloriegbe led with 15,932 against Saraki’s 11,252 votes.

Overall, Dr. Oloriegbe polled a total of 72,277 votes, while Saraki recorded 38,919 votes.

