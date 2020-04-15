Urban Poor with Account Balance N5k or Less to Get Conditional Cash Transfer, Says Minister

…Those Who Top Up Mobile Phone With N200 Or Less to Benefit too

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar, says urban poor dwellers with an account balance of N5,000 or less will be among the beneficiaries of the Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

The minister made this known on Tuesday when she fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

She stated that the prospective beneficiaries would be part of the additional one million households approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to boost the nation’s social register.

“You are also aware that Mr President in his broadcast yesterday (April 13) has directed that we expand the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer by one million.

“In this regard, we are going to focus more on the urban poor. These are people who depend on informal sector to earn their livelihood – They are daily wage earners, and these are people we are really going to focus more on as well as people living with disabilities,’’ she said.

The minister further explained that apart from the National Social Register, the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and previous record of purchase of recharge card by mobile phone owners would form parts of criteria in identifying the beneficiaries of the cash transfer.

“We are also using the mobile network, people that top up their phones with maybe N100, N200. These are the people we consider to be poor and vulnerable.’’ she added.