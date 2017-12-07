US Allies, Foes Kick Against Trump’s Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some of the traditional US allies and foes, including UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Turkey and Iraq have kicked against President Donald Trump Wednesday’s declaration, which recognized Jerusalem as the new Israel’s capital.

While France and UK categorically expressed opposition to the decision, Saudi Arabia described the action as “unjustified and irresponsible”.

Similarly, Turkey’s President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted and said President Trump was “throwing the region into a ring of fire”.

He retorted: “What do you want to do Mr. Trump? What kind of an approach is this? Political leaders exist not to create struggles but to make peace,” Tayyip said.

Similarly, Iraqi’s Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said the move “hurt the feelings of hundreds of millions of Arabs and Muslims”.

In contrast, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday hailed the declaration and said it was “historic”, adding that he was more countries would follow suit.

Netanyahu said Israel was profoundly grateful to Mr. Trump, who had he stated “bound himself forever with the history of the capital”.

President Trump asserted yesterday that the move which reversed decades of US policy on one of the thorniest issues between Israel and Palestine.

“I’ve judged this course of action to be in the best interests of the United States of America and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” he said.

Trump confirmed that he would direct the US State department to begin preparations to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In the meantime, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party has hinted that his country would complain to the UN about what he called a “deplorable” decision.

On its own, the Hamas has reportedly called for a new intifada, or uprising.

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are due to hold a day of strikes and protests on Thursday – today.

While the UN Security Council is also scheduled to discuss the issue Friday after eight of the 15 member nations called for an emergency session, the Arab League is to meet Saturday.

