US Confirms Return of Full Visa Services in Turkey

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US authority has confirmed that its missions in Turkey are to resume full visa services following security assurances from Turkey’s government on the consular staff.

It would be recalled that US had suspended all non-immigrant visa services after the arrest of one of its consulate employees in October.

The affected staff had been detained over suspected links to a cleric blamed for last year’s (July) failed coup in Turkey.

The state department in a statement said it was “confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently”.

The statement said the US had been assured that no additional local employees of its missions were under investigation, while staff would not be detained or arrested performing their official duties.

However, the state department said it still had serious concerns about allegations against its arrested local employees and about cases against US citizens who have been detained under the state of emergency.

No fewer than 11 US citizens are currently under arrest in Turkey.

