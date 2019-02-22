US Denies Report On Allegation Of Corruption Against Atiku

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – United States (US) has denied statement credited to her Secretary of State, Mr. Mike Pompeo, quoting him as accusing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as being corrupt.

Following this, the statement which went viral on the social media Wednesday, quoted Pompeo as saying that he refused to meet with Atiku when he visited US in January.

The US Embassy in Nigeria which denied the report Thursday therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the news which has been described as fake.

The statement in question read “Breaking News: I personally refused to meet him (Atiku) or have anything to do with him. I am really surprised that an individual indicted in the United States of America of huge corruption is being considered for Nigerian President and citizens are even supporting him –US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.”

Consequently, the Embassy described the report as false, urging Nigerians to discard it.

The US statement read in part, “The US Mission to Nigeria has become aware of material making the rounds purporting to be from US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. We want to state unequivocally that the post is fake.

“If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false.”

Please follow and like us: