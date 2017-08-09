US Dismisses North Korea Missile Threat on Guam

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the North Korea threat to launch missile strikes, US has replied that it is yet to confirm any looming attack on her Pacific territory of Guam.

The North’s official news agency Tuesday reported the plan which involved firing medium-to-long-range rockets at Guam, where US strategic bombers are based.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while flying into Guam, declared that there was no imminent threat from North Korea.

He also defended President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury”.

Mr. Tillerson said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not understand diplomatic language, thus he needed a strong message for him to understand.

“I think the President just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime that the US will defend itself and its allies,” he said.

Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday that the US nuclear arsenal was “more powerful than ever before”, but added he was hopeful “we will never have to use this power”.

Despite the recent heated exchanges between the Washington and Pyongyang, another super power, China has called for calm.

