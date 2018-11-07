US Mid-Term Election: Democrats, Republicans Share Control of Congress

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Democrats have dealt a heavy blow to President Donald Trump as its members have taken control of the US House of Representatives in the just concluded mid-term elections.

A Democratic majority in the lower chamber for the first time in eight years by implication will restrict President advantage to steer his programme through Congress.

Despite the swing, Trump’s Republicans are set to strengthen their grip on the Senate.

The Tuesday’s vote was considered as a referendum on a polarizing President, even though he is not up for re-election till 2020.

Also, the mid-term election confirmed a historical trend for the party that is not in the White House to make gains in the mid-terms.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi – who is set to become the Speaker, a position she held from 2007 to 2011 – told cheering supporters in Washington: “Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America.”

President Trump focused on the Senate, and praised himself by quoting a commentator in a tweet through his Twitter handle: @realDonaldTrump: “There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are………’’ said the tweet.

