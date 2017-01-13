US Poll Hacking: Trump Blows Hot; Gives Self 90 Days to issue Report

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President-elect Mr. Donald Trump has given himself mandate of 90 days within which a report on allegations of Russian hacking during the US Presidential election campaign will be issued.

Trump however in a series of tweets, described the the allegations as “made-up facts by sleazebag political operatives”.

It would be recalled that the US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of tampering with the election by hacking party communications.

The agencies are also weighing claims that Moscow is holding back information about Mr. Trump.

The reports have deepened a rift between Mr. Trump and the US intelligence community.

On Thursday, the President-elect alleged that Director of National Intelligence James Clapper had called him to “denounce the false and fictitious” reports of a Russian dossier against him, which were leaked to media earlier in the week.

In contrast, Mr. Clapper replied that he had told Mr Trump that no judgement had been made so far on the reliability of the reports. He equally denied allegation that intelligence agencies had originated the leaks.

The controversial incoming US President had during his first news conference as President-elect Wednesday, declared that it would be a “tremendous blot” on the reputation of US intelligence agencies if they had leaked information.

“That’s something that Nazi Germany would have done,” he retorted.

