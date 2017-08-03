W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

US Provides Additional $169 Million in Aid to Ethiopia, Kenya

Posted by African News, East/Central Africa, Latest News, Southern Africa Thursday, August 3rd, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday it will provide an additional $169 million in humanitarian aid to the drought-stricken African countries of Ethiopia and Kenya.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said the funds, over $136 million for Ethiopia and almost $33 million for Kenya, would be used for emergency food aid, nutrition supplies and health services.

USAID said nearly 8 million Ethiopians are in need of urgent humanitarian aid. Without it, the agency said “food insecurity could reach catastrophic levels for some families in the worst-affected areas” and result in “the displacement of affected populations.”

In Kenya, USAID said some 2.6 million people are “acutely food-insecure” as drought conditions continue.

The latest round of humanitarian aid increases to $458 million the amount of assistance the U.S. has provided to Ethiopia and Kenya this fiscal year./VOA

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40319

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/us-provides-additional-169-million-in-aid-to-ethiopia-kenya/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts