US Suspends ‘Dropbox’ Visa Renewal Process in Nigeria

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S. Mission to Nigeria has announced indefinite suspension of interview waivers for renewals of visas, otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process.

In a press statement issued Tuesday by the Embassy Press Office (Public Affairs Section), US affirmed that effective from close of work on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Visa applications would no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria.

The Embassy however clarified that those who have already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, would not be ‘’ impacted by this change’’.

All applicants in Nigeria seeking a nonimmigrant visa to the United States must apply online and will be required to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review. Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal’’ the statement added.

The US office also confirmed that processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications would continue unchanged.

Mission Nigeria’s processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess its ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications.

The statement indicated that U.S. Mission is taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel and will continue to facilitate applications of established travelers to the best of its ability.

Recall that recently, US President Donald Trump frowned at what he described as unacceptable high rates of visa overstayers in United States.

As a result, he gave the state department four months to consult with homeland security officials and the attorney general to recommend sanctions, which he said could include suspending or limiting visas for countries with high rates of visa overstays in US, including Nigeria.

