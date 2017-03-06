US Travel Ban: Trump Secretly Signs New Order; Removes Iraq from List

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order placing a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations.

Iraq which was among the first seven affected Muslim countries has been removed from the list. Immigrants from Iraq with valid visas will now be allowed to enter the US.

The new measure, which includes a 120-day ban on all refugees, takes effect on 16th March to limit travel disruption.

The previous order, which was blocked by a Federal court, sparked confusion at airports and mass protests.

Citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the other six countries on the original list, will once more be subject to a 90-day travel ban.

Though the new order clearly states refugees already approved by the State Department will be allowed to enter, it also limits the number allowed in at 50,000 for the year.

The new order also lifts a blanket ban on all Syrian refugees

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly held a joint news conference on Monday morning to discuss the new directive.

