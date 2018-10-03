W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

“Use Your Comedy to Tackle Social Ills”

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Lagos-based comedian, Chidi Uzoma, popularly known as “Baba De Baba’’ on Wednesday advised other comedians to use their creative abilities to address the ills of the society.

 Baba De Baba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that comedy was a powerful tool used in passing messages across to the society in a funny way.

 “I will love comedians to come up with more serious comedies that can correct societal ills; talk about good leadership, corruption and what politicians are getting wrong in the country.

 “There are several other things such as teenage- pregnancy, drug abuse, child slavery, human trafficking, how to keep relationships and marriages that can be corrected through comedy.’’

  “I am not saying that we have not been passing messages across to the society, but we have to intensify our efforts more,”

 “You say a lot of things in a funny way and it will sink in the minds of people,’’ he said./(NAN)

 

