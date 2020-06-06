Uti Nwachukwu Petitions Police Over Rape Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu, has petitioned the police over the allegation of rape levelled against him.

It can be recalled that the reality TV star was accused by one Kambili Korie of alleged rape.

However, Uti has stated that he can’t keep calm about the allegation and he took to his Instagram page to share photos of the petition he sent to the police.

He wrote: “I have today, June 5th, 2020 filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police, demanding a full-scale investigation. I don’t even know where to begin this from, or what words to use Because I’m angry, hurt, and utterly disgusted; but these are feelings I’m now too afraid to express without being attacked for.

“I’m appalled that blogs now resort to reporting allegations made anonymously online, without according people the respect of a proper investigation. How do I defend myself against someone I can neither identify, nor address and still remain calm.

“As A STRONG ADVOCATE AGAINST RAPE, my immediate response is always to listen to the victim and let their voice be heard because too many have been forced into silence. But what I never considered, and perhaps now I should, was how to do this if you’re the accused; and that’s where I find myself now.

“My position on rape REMAINS THE SAME, that it is a violent human rights scourge that no human being must ever suffer. And for this very reason, I refuse to be a part of anyone setting women’s voices back when they’re finally finding the courage to speak and are slowly being heard.

“Which is why I’m dedicating myself to getting to the bottom of this, by pursuing these allegations to THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW; and I expect my accuser to do the same. Although I’m hurt, I recognize that this is bigger than me.

“My innocence when proven will hopefully deter others from destroying the many years of advocacy towards ending rape in our society.”